Aidonia Debuts “Moonwalk” and “Bottles” Videos

Aidonia drops off two new music videos for his Occupied Mind single “Moonwalk” and the NotNice-produced song “Bottles.” The dancehall veteran is currently taking some downtime from music and focusing his attention on his wife and his newborn son.

Aidonia told Urban Islandz in December that he would be taking a hiatus from music to spend time with family. However, he left his fans with adequate new music in the form of a full-length project, Occupied Mind. The 4th Genna deejay is now dropping some visuals from the album, which means he is at least shooting some videos.

Last week, Aidonia released an upbeat video for his bouncy single “Bottles,” which caught the attention of rapper Rick Ross, who cosigned the cut. The song is not a cut off the album, but a track released on NotNice’s new juggling project, Street Vybz Riddim 2. The music video has since surpassed 1.2 million views on YouTube in under two weeks, signaling Aidonia’s star power and the production genius of NotNice.

Over the weekend, Aidonia released the visual for “Moonwalk” with some catchy choreography that is already trending on TikTok. “Wait till me drop the new truck / Benz no Isuzu, A no moonwalk but me smooth so Yankee/ Yeah am the sh*t a no dodo/ Live in a the sky Airbus weh my flew go/ Yeah am alien Martian Pluto,” Donia deejay.

“Occupied Mind is a compilation of the songs I did recently mostly this year,” Aidonia told after releasing the project. “It’s just something that came about the latter part of last year, and I needed to [make] music and stay occupied both mentally, emotionally, and physically and music was doing that for me hence the name ‘Occupied Mind’.”

“With the birth of my child now, I’m gonna take some time off to focus on my family and focus on my child for a couple of months. So I just decided to put everything together and give the people, it’s a project,” he added.

Occupied Mind is now available on all DSPs.