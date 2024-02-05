Killer Mike Speak Out On Grammy Arrest Despite Winning Three Awards

Killer Mike came out the biggest winner in hip hop at the Grammys with a clean sweep of the categories for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Despite his impressive Grammy achievements, his success was almost overshadowed by his arrest at Sunday night’s awards at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old Atlanta rap legend was placed in handcuff and was seen being escorted out of the venue by police officers. Initial reports allege that Killer Mike had an altercation with a security guard at the Grammys. TMZ reported that the rapper was booked for battery for the alleged physical altercation.

On Monday morning (February 5), Killer Mike called into The Big Tigger Show where he briefly spoke on the incident and won an impressive three Grammy Awards. “We hit a speed bump, and then we head back to the party,” Mike said.

“Three Grammys. 20 years in the game. 48 years old,” the rapper added. “Beat out everybody in the thing. He beat the best of the best, so all you could say is, he one of the best. The best album in the 50th year of hip-hop came from Atlanta, Georgia, from a man who will be 50 years old in three years.”

Killer Mike is not new to winning Grammys. In 2003, he received a Gramophone for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for his feature on Outkast’s now classic single “The Whole World.”

In the meantime, a video of Killer Mike having a run-in with security officers outside the venue has been circulating. The clip does not show him knocking over a security guard as some outlets claimed, but it does show him outside in the rain being surrounded by a number of security guards.

Another video shows police escorting the rapper in handcuffs while a bystander shouts, “Free Mike.” His court date is set for February 29 for battery charges.

In more uplifting news, Killer Mike’s son, Mikael “Pony Boy” Render, is finally getting a much needed kidney transplant a day after his arrest at the Grammys. Sources say the 21-year-old waited three years for a kidney transplant.