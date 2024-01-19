Pluto Shervington, ‘Ram Goat Liver’ Reggae Singer, Has Died

The Jamaican music fraternity is mourning the life of Jamaican singer Pluto Shervington, who died on Friday morning.

Shervington, who is well-known for his songs like “Ram Goat Liver,” “I Man Born Yah,” and “Your Honour,” is one of many music legends who have died in the last two years. Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Friday (January 19, 2024) that the veteran Jamaican singer was 73 years old at the time of passing, and he died at a hospital in Florida. A resident of the state of Florida for several decades, it’s unclear if he had been sick before being hospitalized.

The reggae artist Leighton Keith Shervington was born in August 1950. He first ventured into music as a 16-year-old boy, becoming a member of the reggae band The Presidents in 1966, then The Hurricanes and Tomorrow’s Children band.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that his career as a prolific singer took off with his solo track “Ram Goat Liver,” released in 1976. The song had many comedic references but was also shrouded to cover the sexual references that eating goat meat could increase the virility of men and improve their women’s lives. The song has since become a classic in Jamaican music.

His first charted single was “Dat,” also released in 1976, which peaked at No.6 on the UK Singles Chart in 1976. A songwriter, engineer, and producer, Shervington was an immensely talented singer, especially as many loved his music, which had a storytelling effect.

He was also credited as the record producer for one of the biggest festival song winner, “Hooray Festival,” performed by fellow artiste Roman Stewart,

Shervington went on to have a flourishing career and was among the crop of reggae artists who experienced immense success abroad with songs like “Midnight Rider,” which peaked at No.10 on the UK Pop chart in December 1975, writing “Dancing To My Own Heartbeat”, “Your Honour” and many others.

The singer was memorialized by his cousin Suzanne Rickards Raja, who remembered him as a child.

“I remember him dropping by our house in Jamaica when I was a kid, taking me for a ride on his motorcycle. He was so cool! Yet… so deeply loving,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The Cayman Music and Entertainment Association (CMEA) also posted a tribute to his life and legacy.

“We embraced him as if he was a son of the soil, and he always brought us immense joy and pride in being who we are. Shervington’s songs touched our hearts and was the soundtrack to a special time in our lives,” a statement read.

“RIP Pluto Shervington,” Member of Parliament Michelle Charles wrote.

“RIP ma Bredda Pluto Shervington,” another person wrote.