Doja Cat’s Brother Knocked Out Her Tooth, Mother Files Restraining Order

Doja Cat’s mother has revealed that the Planet Her artiste is being physically and verbally abused by her brother and that there was an incident in January in which he knocked out the artiste’s teeth.

According to TMZ, Doja Cat’s mother revealed that her brother has been abusive to them both in a motion seeking a temporary restraining order.

Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, filed the motion at the Los Angeles Superior Court on January 12, where she claims that her son Raman Dalithando Dlamini attacked his sister, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zadile Dlamini.

Her order sought a protection order for herself and her daughter, noting that the singer lost teeth and has injuries from a recent incident.

“Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner],” she wrote.

Doja Cat is also said to be feeling “unsafe and traumatized” by the incident in which her brother also stole and or damaged her personal belongings.

The application for a restraining order comes after months of physical abuse by Raman, Page Six reported, with the most violent in January.

Doja’s mother also revealed that she was granted temporary restraining orders against her son in 2017, but those have expired. According to TMZ, the court granted Sawyer a restraining order against her son, especially since he threatened to kill her.

The court, however, could not rule on her applying for Doja Cat since she is an adult and would need to appeal to the court for relief on her behalf.

In the meantime, Doja has not reacted to the news that her brother has been abusive to her or caused her injury. The singer has several siblings from her father, Damisu Dlamini’s side. Raman is her brother from her mother’s side. It’s also unclear if she will seek a restraining order against her brother.