YG and Saweetie Shade Each Other Following Breakup

Saweetie and YG have called it quits after dating for about a year. The pair were first rumored to be dating early in 2023 and have been seen together on exotic vacations and celebrating milestones together.

However, the romance fire has died down, and the two are going their separate ways amicably. According to the Shade Room, the pair officially broke up after deciding to end their 7-month whirlwind romance. The two reported began dating after being spotted at Coachella in April 2023, where they shared the stage. However, they are both busy with their careers and making music and will instead be friends.

Urban Islandz reported in September that the pair appeared to have broken up after seemingly unfollowing each other on Instagram.

In recent months, Saweetie has been quiet and off of social media. She has not been in the social sphere much last year either. Last week, the “Icy Girl” popped up with photos showing her unbothered as she enjoyed a warm vacation in St Barths.

She was seen posing on a yacht at sunset, and in other photos, she was seen dancing and having a great time as she enjoyed the nightlife on the famous island, which attracts some of the wealthiest tourists in the world.

In other pictures, she is surrounded by friends as they take shots and selfies.

“Catch a vibe with me,” she captioned a carousel of sizzling photos showing off her curves and tiny waist.

As for music, the rapper re-shared posts from her photographer showing her in-studio recording music. It also seems that she’s back in the gym as she posted a photo of herself heading off to the gym.

Both YG and Saweetie appears to have thrown shade at each other on the Gram as news of their breakup spreads. The Los Angeles rapper made a comment on a post on TSR about Anderson .Paak and his new girlfriend taking a stroll on the beach.

“God move’s real quick this year [heart emoji],” YG wrote after Saweetie made a similar comment on her Instagram Story. “God movin quick this year,” she wrote while adding a sigh emoji.