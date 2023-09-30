Saweetie and YG Break Up, Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

Rapper YG and Saweetie appear to have broken up after six months of dating and have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two Los Angeles artists appeared to have fallen out recently, and checks revealed that they are no longer following each other on social media. Neither Saweetie nor YG have confirmed or denied that they were dating, but fans noticed that the pair were seen together several times in March. In one instance, they were seen holding hands as they left a West Hollywood nightclub days after Saweetie celebrated her birthday.

The two were also seen in May coupled up on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. However, they remained low-key and did not address the speculations they were dating. Saweetie has since deleted the vacation photos.

The breakup also comes after YG and Tyga canceled their Str8 To The Klub Tour last week. The tour was to start on Sept. 21 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. According to Ticketmaster, the event was canceled by the organizers. Sources are alluding to their split as part of the reason why the tour was canceled, as well as, low ticket sales.

The tour, which had almost two dozen dates, also featured Saweetie as headliner and artistes Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision pegged as opening acts.

It’s unclear if the tour cancellation has caused YG and Saweetie to break up, but this was going to be the first North American tour the “Icy Girl” rapper in two years.

Saweetie’s last big performances were at Coachella in April and Rolling Loud California in March this year. The rapper has been very low-key over the last year following her breakup with Quavo and then a hookup with Lil Baby. Quavo also took back a Bentley he bought for her as a gift a few months prior to their split.

Her latest release, “Shot O Clock,” was released back in July as she announced a comeback; however, the song did not have as much traction as her previous music. On the other hand, YG is busy promoting his new album alongside Tyga, and he also shared that he was performing in Paris for fashion week on Saturday.

Saweetie is currently in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week, as well as Quavo.