Kodak Black Shares His Prison Info For Fans As Lawyer Seeks Bond

Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, is casting doubts on claims by Broward County police that the rapper was found with cocaine.

Kodak Black is currently behind bars after he was arrested over the holidays for allegedly possessing cocaine and attempting to destroy evidence. The rapper reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and was obstructing traffic when police responded to calls for help. He was found sleeping in the car, and according to a police report, he attempted to destroy the evidence.

The rapper is set to appear in court on January 22nd for a hearing to determine whether he has violated the terms of his previously commuted sentence by President Donald Trump two years ago.

There are speculations that the rapper could be ordered to serve the sentence for breaching the pardon conditions.

In a post on Friday, Kodak updated his Instagram Story as he shared his inmate information for fans to write him while in prison.

“Bill Kapri #18149-104 FDC Miami. 33 NE 4th St. Miami, Florida, 33132,” the IG story read.

His longtime lawyer, Brad Cohen, on the other hand, released a statement on Tuesday where he claimed that prosecutors still charged the rapper with cocaine possession despite tests coming back showing that it was prescription medication.

“As stated when this new case first was filed. This was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations. We finally got the lab report…its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance,” the statement on his Instagram story read.

He continued, “Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office filed the charges. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting.”

The attorney added that Kodak’s legal team will be seeking a new bond hearing and will also take steps to address the “unethical practices by the police department.”