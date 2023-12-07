Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Possession Weeks After Disturbing Interview

Kodak Black was arrested, and he’s being held by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on cocaine possession and other charges.

Kodak’s arrest comes almost six months after he violated the terms of his release in June after he was found with prescription pills. His lawyer, Brian Cohen, has tried valiantly to paint the rapper as someone suffering from painkiller pill addiction due to his incarceration for three years, but Kodak’s behavior in recent months seems to hint that the rapper is deeply addicted to hard drugs.

From cutting lines on Instagram Live to appearing in public seemingly under the influence and incoherent, concern and sympathy have run out for the rapper.

According to documents by the Broward County Sheriff’s office, Kodak Black is being held for cocaine possession, tampering with evidence, and improper stop/park. He is being held without bond, WSVN reported.

News of the rapper’s arrest spread quickly on social media on Thursday morning, but more details have not been shared as to the circumstances surrounding his arrest. A charge sheet for Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, reveals that he was arrested on December 7.

This is the third time Kodak has gotten into trouble with the law, having been arrested earlier in the year for breaching his probation order and later being found with prescription drugs. The rapper also failed court-mandated drug testing earlier this year and had tested positive for fentanyl.

Police had accused Kodak Black of bribing a nurse at the testing facility to use her urine in the drug test, which initially tested negative. Somehow, cops were onto him and the nurse, and she was later fired and charged for aiding Kodak in evading the lawful measure.

The rapper also sparked concern last month while on Drink Champs, leading Ray J to call for an intervention for him as he appeared unwell. Kodak Black, however, dragged Ray J over the comment.

He was later seen on Instagram Live cutting lines and sniffing what his fans believed were drugs, although the alleged drugs were not seen on camera. Later, the rapper appeared high and incoherent.

His attorney had not addressed the latest arrest.