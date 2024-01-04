50 Cent Scoffs At New California Health Care Law: ‘Help me Understand This’

50 Cent does not like the new proposed measures by California Governor Gavin Newsom to give free healthcare to illegal immigrants in the state.

News reports this week suggested that 700,000 persons who are not legal residents will be able to have free healthcare in California. The decision was passed by lawmakers in 2022 to provide healthcare access to all low-income adults regardless of their immigration status. Starting this year, they can access healthcare through California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.

The news appears not well-received by California residents who have been fleeing the blue state in droves and settling in places like Texas, where the taxes are more friendly to the wealthy. California’s budget deficit has also been brought into sharp focus, given that the state has limited resources.

The immigration policy, as well as the state of the budget, has been criticized by Democratic voters who are disillusioned by policies driven by the Democrats in an election year.

Young democrats have been strongly advocating against re-electing Joe Biden given his false promises and inability to cancel student loan debt and improve the economy, as well as the continued funding of foreign wars, especially Israel and Ukraine.

Among those speaking up are rapper 50 Cent, who has publicly called out Biden and now Newsom.

“I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers. They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this shit. WTF @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wrote.

50 Cent is not a friend of high taxes, as the rapper left New York and moved to Houston, Texas, in 2021 because of the high taxes. Like California, New York is also a Democrat-run state that has been criticized for its immigration policies and high taxes.