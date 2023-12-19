Shenseea, Fantasia & Missy Elliot Samples Dawn Penn’s Classic On ‘The Color Purple’ Soundtrack

Shenseea is ending the year with another feature on a blockbuster movie soundtrack after securing her place as the most streamed female dancehall artist of 2023.

As 2023 comes to an end, international dancehall star Shenseea is still knocking down high-profile accolades, leaving her with bragging rights for centuries to come. The singjay is featured on the extended version of The Color Purple movie soundtrack titled The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By). It was released on December 15 ahead of the film, which is set to open in theatres on Christmas day.

The latest adaptation of the classic Alice Walker novel is a musical with a star-studded cast that includes Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and more. Plus, producers like Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and others make a return for this musical take on the original 1985 film. Shenseea guest stars on the song “Hell No (Reprise) [Missy Elliot Remix|” alongside Fantasia. The Jamaican singer made the exciting announcement on Instagram after the soundtrack hit all streaming platforms this week.

The track samples Dawn Penn’s “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No),” the mega-popular 1993 dancehall hit that has been reimagined numerous times by the likes of Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Usher and most recently, Offset for his recently released album Set It Off. The “Missy Elliot Remix,” which was produced by Stephen Bray and Nick Baxter, features Shenseea on the third verse and adds the “You Don’t Love Me” instrumental behind the original vocals for Fantasia’s “Hell No (Reprise).”

“Standing on business, the Lord is my witness / Livin’ life’s a flex, this is survival of the fittest / Feel like I been on this road forever but I still fight / Tunnel vision focused on the light shinin’ real bright / Always find my way through the darkness, this is personal / I am my sister’s keeper, that’s something for certain / I’ll be damned if a man teach me how to be a woman / You gonna respect me no matter wah mi put on,” Shenseea sings on the Reggae beat.

Earlier this year, Shenseea was also featured on the deluxe version of the movie soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She appeared alongside Myke Towers for the song titled “Infamous” which samples Barrington Levy’s 1985 hit “Here I Come.” The singer has been on a roll since she migrated to the U.S. to launch an international music career and has been steadily growing her international audiences. On the small screen, Shenseea can also be heard on the soundtrack for Oprah’s TV series “Black Cake” on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Shenseea is celebrating her feat as the most streamed female dancehall artist of the year on Spotify. According to the tally published by the streaming platform, Shenseea is the fourth most streamed dancehall artist overall after dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel and the top female artist ahead of other big names like Stefflon Don, Koffee, and Spice.

Now, the Jamaican-born dancehall star is making waves as she closes out the year with song credits on the soundtrack for what is anticipated to be among the biggest movies of the year, the musical adaptation of an iconic book and film. As she seemingly levels up every year, fans and surely Shenseea herself are looking forward to what 2024 has in store for the singer’s music career.