Playboi Carti Confirms He Welcomed Daughter On New Song ‘H00dByAir’

Playboi Carti says he has a recently born daughter in his latest drop that excited fans.

Playboi Carti has one of the biggest cult-like fan bases, so it’s no surprise that his latest song, “H00dByAir”, released Tuesday night, is going viral. The rapper left a little puzzle for fans as he revealed that he recently welcomed a new baby.

“Was 24 when I had lil Onyx/27 when I had Eve,” he rapped in a verse at the end of the song.

Fans immediately began to do the math as he welcomed Onyx in 2020 with his then-girlfriend Iggy Azalea, so it makes sense that he has a newborn baby girl three years later.

This follows reports earlier this year that he was arrested for choking his then-pregnant girlfriend, Brandi Marion. It’s unclear if the rapper was charged for the incident, which seemingly stemmed from them arguing about the pregnancy then four months along.

TMZ had reported that she and Playboi Carti had been dating for two years, and she had been living at the rapper’s home for less than a year before he kicked her out. The report also claimed that the victim was attacked and choked by Carti while his employees simply watched. He also attacked her as she got into her car and later had her Mercedes Benz send out an SOS to the police.

However, she later refused to cooperate with police despite having marks on her neck and hands. According to the site, she declined to name the person who choked her “due to the fact it might hit the media and damage his career.”

As for Carti, this is not the first time he has had problems with the women in his life. Iggy also blasted the rapper back in 2020 for cheating on her during her pregnancy and abandoning her during childbirth. She also claimed that the rapper was busy doing everything but coming to see his son Onyx.

In the meantime, the “Miss The Rage” rapper seems to value being a father and said at the end of the verse, “Now I can finally sleep,” which some fans have interpreted to mean he is now at peace.

Cardo and KP Beats produced the song.