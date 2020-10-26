Iggy Azalea Shares New Photo Of Her Adorable Son Onyx Amid Playboi Carti Breakup

Iggy Azalea is now a single mom and she’s showing off her son Onyx for the first time.

The Australian rapper became a mother in May after concealing her pregnancy through the nine months. Fan speculation and rumors followed her even after the baby’s birth, leading to Iggy finally releasing a statement regarding her newfound motherhood. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news this giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” Iggy Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story in June.

The world has seen glimpses of Baby Onyx with his mother since then, but someone who has not been seen much at all is his dad. And now, it seems, the 5-month-old’s parents are no longer together.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been in a relationship since September 2018 and moved in together in Atlanta just three months later. There were even rumors that the “@ Meh” rapper may have popped the question when one of the items taken during a house robbery at their Buckhead pad was a $35,000 diamond ring. But engagement or not, the couple is over according to Iggy’s latest posts on the ‘gram. “You lost a real 1. People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone,” the “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” the rapper wrote before following it up with, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.”

This is not the first time that Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea have supposedly split in the last 12 months. Last December, she declared on IG, “I’m single,” before apologizing and reuniting with Carti a few weeks later, but it looks like this time they could be done for good.