Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant & More Gets MOBO Awards 2023 Nomination

Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Destra Garcia, gets nominated for the Best Caribbean Music Act at the 2023 MOBO Awards.

The Music Of Black Origins (Mobo) Awards has released the names of nominees for its music awards this year, and several Jamaican artists are competing in one of the main categories that recognizes Caribbean artists.

MOBO is a British music award platform and probably the only one that honors the achievements of music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

On Thursday, several Jamaican and Caribbean artists were announced as nominees for the Best Caribbean Music Act category. The nominees are dancehall artists Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Trinidadian soca artiste Destra Garcia.

The Best Caribbean Music Act category was expanded ahead of this year’s presentation staging and replaced the Best Reggae Act category, which saw Skillibeng walking away with the crown.

This year’s nomination list marks the ninth time Popcaan was named as a nominee, which he won two times in 2015 and 2016, and fourth for Shenseea, who was named winner in 2021.

As for Messia, Garcia, Kabaka, and Valiant, this is the first year they have been nominated.

This year has been wildly successful for Messia, who entered the British charts for the first time with his song “Talibans.” Similarly, Kabaka is nominated after his first Grammy win for The Kalling earlier this year. Valiant also had an excellent year with consistent hits since last December’s breakout with “Dunce Cheque.”

Winners in the category will be announced on February 7 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in London.

In the meantime, as expected, some of the biggest names in Afrobeats music have been announced for the Best African Music Act category. Among them are Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Libianca, Rema, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, and Wizkid.

Mobo award nominations 2024

Best male act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best female act

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

Raye

Album of the year

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Potter Payper – Real Back in Style

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy – This Is What We Mean

Song of the year

Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter

J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)

Jorja Smith – Little Things

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2

Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism

Stormzy – Hide & Seek

Best newcomer

Ama Lou

AntsLive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

Video of the year

AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)

Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)

Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

Best hip-hop act

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

Best drill act

Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

TeeZandos

Unknown T

Best international act (US)

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best performance in a TV show/film

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Deja J Bowens – Champion

Idris Elba – Hijack

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

Best media personality

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed podcast

Remi Burgz

ShxtsnGigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid

Best Caribbean music act

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

Best jazz act

Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey

Best alternative music act

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

Best electronic/dance act

Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best producer

Info

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

Best gospel act

Annatoria

CalledOut Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O