Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant & More Gets MOBO Awards 2023 Nomination

Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Destra Garcia, gets nominated for the Best Caribbean Music Act at the 2023 MOBO Awards.
The Music Of Black Origins (Mobo) Awards has released the names of nominees for its music awards this year, and several Jamaican artists are competing in one of the main categories that recognizes Caribbean artists.
MOBO is a British music award platform and probably the only one that honors the achievements of music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.
On Thursday, several Jamaican and Caribbean artists were announced as nominees for the Best Caribbean Music Act category. The nominees are dancehall artists Popcaan, Byron Messia, Valiant, Shenseea, Kabaka Pyramid, and Trinidadian soca artiste Destra Garcia.
The Best Caribbean Music Act category was expanded ahead of this year’s presentation staging and replaced the Best Reggae Act category, which saw Skillibeng walking away with the crown.
This year’s nomination list marks the ninth time Popcaan was named as a nominee, which he won two times in 2015 and 2016, and fourth for Shenseea, who was named winner in 2021.
As for Messia, Garcia, Kabaka, and Valiant, this is the first year they have been nominated.
This year has been wildly successful for Messia, who entered the British charts for the first time with his song “Talibans.” Similarly, Kabaka is nominated after his first Grammy win for The Kalling earlier this year. Valiant also had an excellent year with consistent hits since last December’s breakout with “Dunce Cheque.”
Winners in the category will be announced on February 7 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in London.
In the meantime, as expected, some of the biggest names in Afrobeats music have been announced for the Best African Music Act category. Among them are Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Libianca, Rema, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, and Wizkid.
Mobo award nominations 2024
Best male act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
J Hus
Nines
Stormzy
Best female act
Flo
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Mahalia
PinkPantheress
Raye
Album of the year
Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Stormzy – This Is What We Mean
Song of the year
Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter
J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)
Jorja Smith – Little Things
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2
Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism
Stormzy – Hide & Seek
Best newcomer
Ama Lou
AntsLive
Debbie
Jayo
Nippa
No Guidnce
Rimzee
Strandz
Tamera
Tunde
Video of the year
AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Jaz Karis
Mahalia
Ragz Originale
Sampha
Sault
Best hip-hop act
Avelino
Clavish
Digga D
Enny
Fredo
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Potter Payper
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Duppy
Flowdan
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
P Money
Best drill act
Central Cee
Headie One
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
TeeZandos
Unknown T
Best international act (US)
Doja Cat
Drake & 21 Savage
Travis Scott
Ice Spice
Latto
Lil Uzi Vert
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best performance in a TV show/film
Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Deja J Bowens – Champion
Idris Elba – Hijack
India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Best media personality
Alison Hammond
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Maya Jama
Pressed podcast
Remi Burgz
ShxtsnGigs
Specs Gonzalez
Zeze Millz
Best African music act
Adekunle Gold
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Libianca
Rema
Tyla
Uncle Waffles
Wizkid
Best Caribbean music act
Byron Messia
Destra
Kabaka Pyramid
Popcaan
Shenseea
Valiant
Best jazz act
Blue Lab Beats
Cktrl
Ezra Collective
Masego
Reuben James
Yazmin Lacey
Best alternative music act
Alt Blk Era
Arlo Parks
Deijuvhs
Kid Bookie
Skindred
Young Fathers
Best electronic/dance act
Aluna
Nia Archives
PinkPantheress
Salute
Shygirl
Tsha
Best producer
Info
Kyle Evans
M1onTheBeat
P2J
Steel Banglez
TSB
Best gospel act
Annatoria
CalledOut Music
Guvna B
Limoblaze
Tofunmi Adorna
Triple O