Masicka “GOK” Songs Dominate YouTube’s Top Trending In Music

Masicka is dominating the tally for trending music on YouTube.

The dancehall star released his second studio album, Generation of Kings, a week ago, and since then, the album songs have been creating a buzz online. Over on YouTube, the mecca for new releases in Jamaica, Masicka sits atop the local Trending for Music chart while also occupying the second and third positions.

The Def Jam artist took to Instagram to share screenshots chronicling his chart dominance and asking fans to name their favorite track from the album. “Drop your fav track. #G.O.K #mevsme #swamp,” he wrote in the caption.

The post features four slides, the first three of which display the top 3 songs that are trending on YouTube in Jamaica. In the coveted No. 1 position is the track “Triumph,” one of the most popular titles from the album, co-starring prolific dancehall star Chronic Law and reggae songbird Lila Iké, whose vocals are featured in the chorus. The track has amassed more than 750K views in just seven days.

The second slide from Masicka’s Instagram post featured his No. 2 trending song, “Reverse Time.” This solo act is another album favorite that has received rave reviews from fans of the lyrical dancehall star. Surpassing the half-a-million views mark since the deejay’s post; this track is already getting requests for an official music video.

In the No. 3 spot is another popular title, “Stars R Us,” with OVO-signed dancehall star Popcaan as a guest star. Fans seem to be loving this track and other guest stars such as Chronic Law even cited it as his favorite in the comments of the Instagram post.

Dancehall Godfather Bounty Killer was one of the firsts to congratulate Masicka under the post. “A great trend will forever be trending cheers to that,” he wrote. Masicka followed suit and was the first to reply to the comment writing, “so me see yo do it fi decades my g. That a the aim, greatness.”

Since its arrival, the follow-up to Masicka’s massively popular freshman effort 438 has been immersed in nothing but praise and positive feedback. G.O.K marks his first album release since signing with US record label Def Jam Recordings in February 2023. Soon after its release, the new album replaced Bob Marley’s Legend as the No. 1 album on the US iTunes Reggae chart. There is no doubt more to come for Masicka’s upward trending sophomore album.