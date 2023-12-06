Masicka Says ‘Generation Of Kings’ Written For Generations To Come

Masicka has the top dancehall album in the space right now after releasing his sophomore LP Generation Of Kings last week.

The dancehall star has been getting rave reviews from his peers in music and fans alike, and the sentiments have been consistent; the album is shaping up to be a classic. Certainly, Masicka is not new to hearing these words from the masses since his debut project, 438, was also met with high praises for that body of work.

Still, Generation Of Kings is clearly living up to its title, as the Portmore deejay gave us some insight into his mind while he was busy crafting the project over the past year. “Written for generations to come,” Masicka shared.

Generation Of Kings debut at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae chart, surpassing Bob Marley’s Legend, which consistently holds the top spot on that chart. Masicka likened the achievement to the iconic moment of Michael Jordan crying while holding his first NBA Championship trophy.

Masicka taps Spice, Popcaan, Lila Ike, Chronic Law, Fave, Fridayy, and Dexta Daps for guest spots on the 17-track album. The project is the dancehall artist’s first body of work released under his new deal with Def Jam Recordings. The deejay signed the record deal earlier this year and immediately commenced recording the album. Among the producers who worked on the project include Atto Wallace, Boi-1da, Dunw3ll, Gabe Lucas, JuanRa, Mario Hemmings, Moz Zaro Hamm, and SMPLGTWY.

Sources inside the Genahsyde camp told Urban Islandz on Tuesday that the artist and his management team plan to release several visuals for songs on the project, including some of the more popular tracks like “Stars R Us” featuring Popcaan and “Triumph” featuring Chronic Law and Lila Ike.

In a recent interview, Masicka shared that Bounty Killer is his biggest influence in dancehall and is the deejay who ultimately inspired his musical career.

“Musically, me have a lot of influences,” the Genahsyde leader said. “Me grow up a listen Bounty Killer. [He] is one of the persons who me really emulate inna di early part a mi career. Just the aggressiveness, just the drive, that sound, that power. Bounty Killer is just like a force to be reckoned with and I just always liked that. [He’s] not easily moved or intimidated so definitely.”

Masicka is hot off a big performance in New York, where he celebrated his birthday this past weekend. The artist is currently on a promo run for his album rollout.