Nicki Minaj’s AI Created “Gag City” Goes Viral With Celebrities

Nicki Minaj fans broke the internet with their creation of Gag City.

Ahead of the release of her new album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj inspired Barbz to design a virtual world dubbed Gag City. Fans of the New York rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show off their creativity by using what appears to be AI technology to create animated versions of celebrities, brands, and more in the imagined city.

It all started when Nicki sent out a tweet about the highly anticipated arrival of her new album PF2, which will be released on Friday (Dec. 8). On Wednesday (Dec. 6), the rapper told fans to “prepare for landing” as they approached her fictional utopia, Gag City. “As we begin to prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up & your sear belts are tightly fastened,” Minaj wrote on X.

“The captain has activated the ‘no bathroom’ sign. If you look out the window, you’ll begin to see the beauty…clear waters, pink dolphins… #GagCity #PF2.” She later followed up in a second post, writing, “Approaching #GagCity” with an accompanying promo video for the album.

Soon, fans and celebrities alike began to weigh in with tons of additions to Gag City. Tyga even stated that he wanted to open the first strip club. “Tryna open the first strip club’ rack city’ in gag city,” the rapper wrote. It didn’t take long for a fan to grant his wish and carve out the establishment into the imaginary land writing, “Tyga has arrived to Gag City and has opened new strip club ‘Rack City’.”

Another fan created BIA’s likeness in the virtual world, which the rapper proudly endorsed. However, it didn’t stop there. Even brands began to be inserted, like PlayStation, Google, Hot Pockets, Chips Ahoy, Sour Patch Kids, Magnum Ice Cream, and more. Actress Jacky Harry also added her likeness, scribing on X, “I’ve arrived6 in #GagCity.. first destination: the Mun-Mun-Muny Mall!” and “Water” hitmaker Tyla dropped a location pin emoji chiming, “Gag city.”

As Pink Friday 2 is mere hours away from its premiere, Gag City is growing fast, just like the anticipation that fans are now feeling. Nicki topped off that anticipation a week ago when she took to X to say, “December 8th is COMING SOON,” she wrote. “If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End.”

Can you say intrigue?

Ladies & Gentleman, The Captain is preparing to make a brief descent to the #GagCity #Tracklist as we are nearing #PinkFriday2. Please be seated. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 7, 2023

Michael Jackson has arrived in Gag City. pic.twitter.com/7l6VR0CPcf — Barbie Charts (@barbiecharts) December 6, 2023

Is this AI or am I there ? https://t.co/1AQHUf1N5y — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) December 6, 2023