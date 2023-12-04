Nicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2” Album Live Listening Party Set For Jamaica

The Jamaican Barbs are ready to celebrate the release of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album at a listening party to be hosted in the country’s capital later this week.

It’s all out excitement for the Trinidadian rapper who has a large Jamaican fanbase mainly due to her always paying her respects to the culture and promoting Jamaica to the world. With the coming release of Pink Friday 2, which is her fifth studio album, the excitement is at fever-pitch levels as the album’s release finally crawls around after several delays.

On Monday, local organizers announced that they would be hosting a Pink Friday 2 live listening party in Kingston at an undisclosed location for fans of the rapper to meet and enjoy listening to the album as well as her greatest hits.

The party is called ‘Nicki Night Jamaica: Pink Friday 2’ and is being hosted by Jahvair Brown and Clever Life Experience. The promoters have previously hosted Nicki Night Jamaica in 2022 with a good reception.

A poster of the event has gone viral, and Nicki Minaj also seemingly endorsed the event as she liked the poster, which features one of her updated album cover photos. The event is set to start at 9 pm, and admission is just $2000 with music by DJ Ear Audigy.

The location for the event is 30 Red Hills Road, Kingston, and the poster says that fans are encouraged to pre-register to attend the event.

In the meantime, the Barbs worldwide are activated as they await the release of the album. Minaj has only dropped a few hints as to the musical content, but this would be her first album since 2018.

Nicki Minaj has also revealed that she is going on tour after the album’s release and has promised 30 stops in North America and Europe. She has not revealed whether Jamaica or her home country, Trinidad, is on that list.

In the meantime, the rapper is set to perform at Jingle Ball in Miami and Atlanta later this month, and fans might get a taste of the new music ahead of the tour. However, she will missed the Chicago show, but fans will get to see Lil Wayne performed in her spot.

Nicki Minaj has always loved Jamaican music and culture. You can often hear her using Jamaican slang in her Instagram Live sessions and in some of her songs. Earlier this year, she angered some of her fans back home in Trinidad when she visited the country with dancehall star Skeng, who has since become her protege since then. Some folks accused her of being more Jamaican than Trinidadian. Nicki, however, ignored the criticism.