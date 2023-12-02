Masicka’s ‘Generation of Kings’ Debuts At No. 1 On iTunes Reggae

Dancehall artiste Masicka has earned a new milestone as his sophomore album, Generation of Kings, debuted atop the iTunes Reggae chart just hours after the project was released on Friday.

Two versions of the album were released, and both are now at the number 1 and 2 positions on the chart- pushing down Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ from the top spot following an almost continuous two-year run on the chart.

Masick’s second album is released under Def Jams Recordings, which he signed with earlier this year in a multi-album deal. The project features fellow Jamaican artistes Popcaan, Dexta Daps, Spice, Chronic Law, and Lila Iké, Afrobeats artiste Fave on the track “Fight For Us” and Haitian-American singer Fridayy “Wet.”

Producer credits also go to Masicka, Boi-1da, Atto Wallance, Moz ‘Mozeeko’ Hamm, Donald ‘Razzy’ Chen, and Dunw3ll.

Fans online expressed high commendations for Masicka’s second album following the success of the debut project, 438, released last year after almost 20 years of being an artiste. That album went on to become the most acclaimed dancehall project and was the fifth most streamed album on Spotify in Jamaica.

On social media, fans commented on the project. “Stars r us, waterfall, limelight,” another fan said about their favourite songs. “Triumph is well put together with 3 great artists (Masicka Lila ike and Chronic Law),” one said while another added, “Masicka album is not for dunce minded ppl they only know about polo, etc., etc. This type of music is not for the slow minded ppl.”

Masicka also dropped in the comments and left a message on Lila Ike’s post celebrating the album release. “Talented and powerful @lilaike,” the artiste complimented her.

Masicka, who is currently in New York City to celebrate the album’s launch at Club Amazura on December 2, revealed that his album was being promoted in Times Square. “@youtubemusic Generation of kings. We live. #manhattan #Gok,” he captioned a video.

The artiste also celebrated the album hitting No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

“The work never stop. We forever grateful. Swamp nuh ramp. Memba gud.Generation of kings,” he wrote on Instagram.

Among those who congratulated the artiste were Dexta Daps, Jashii, producer Markus Banton, Jesse Royal, Hottarice, and I-Octane, among others.