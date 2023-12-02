Nicki Minaj Hints Monica & Keyshia Cole Will Be On ‘Pink Friday 2’ On IG Live

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a teaser as she hooks up with two R&B legends, Monica and Keyshia Cole, for new music. Fans are speculating that the rapper is still recording for her Pink Friday 2 album, which is set for release on her birthday later this month.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, the rapper and the R&B singers appear at ease as Nicki talks about introducing them in her meek voice.

“We’re here today with two ladies that really don’t need an introduction I mean at this point. You know, I’ll say that this is a very iconic trio if I do say so say myself,” she said. Nicki Minaj then switches out her voice and booms, “Alright you know what we gonna make up a rap then this time and I don’t wanna hear I’m a rowdy chick, alright.”

Minaj then tells the others to be on key as she begins the rap.

In another video, the women are all seen sitting and posing in front of the cameras. However, they have not shared whether they have already recorded the song, but Minaj told her 32,000 fans that they will get a free show from a freestyle that they are coming up with.

The women also joked about their “position” on the track, and Nicki joked about not “carrying the bottom,” as suggested by Keyshia Cole.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj also joked about herself, Keyshia Cole, and Monica being a part of a group, and they are grateful to God. Fans also shared excitement at the collaboration on Minaj’s album.

“MONICKICOLE the ultimate trio,” one of the fans said in the comments.

“Something told me to wake up out of my sleep and here y’all are! this is definitely iconic,” another said. “You finna drop the MEANEST album and I’m SEATED,” another fan wrote.

Pink Friday 2 is set to be released on December 2, 2023. Nicki Minaj has been busy promoting the highly anticipated album over the past several weeks, touting it as her best body of work. She also touted big collaboration coming with an unnamed artist.

“Never got a rap verse back & cried like I was in church,” she wrote on X. “Not from getting the verse back but from the words reaching a diff part of my psyche & soul in a way that I wasn’t quite prepared for. Barbz, you were right. That’s all I’ll say about that.”