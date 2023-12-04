Aidonia Tribute Late Son Khalif One Year After His Death

The Lawrence family continues to mourn the loss of their son Khalif, as his first death anniversary was on December 3rd.

In posts on Instagram, Aidonia posted photos of a younger Khalif in better times, along with an emotional caption to mark the day his family accepted the terrible development of Khalif’s passing.

Khalif passed away on December 3, 2022, after battling cancer for a few years. His parents were dedicated to him up until the last day of his life. His mother suspended her life and business to care for her son, and Aidonia missed shows and halted making music to be around to support his family.

Undoubtedly, the void that December 3 brings has consumed the Lawrences as both parents pay tributes to the young master. “Daddy loves you [red heart emoji], Miss you PaPa [broken heart emoji] December 3rd,” Aidonia wrote with the broken heart emojis.

The Occupied Mind artist also shared a photo of the skies maybe to show he feels closer to his son’s spirit in heaven.

In the comments, Aidonia received much support from fellow artists, including Chad, who wrote, “Jah know best bredda! Strength and comfort your way.”

“A for Eva mi G,” Jah Vinci wrote while others like Valiant, Rygin King, Iwaata, Kemar Highcon, Tami Chin Mitchell, Jesse Royal, members of his 4thGenna camp, and any others left the praying and heart emojis.

Khalif’s mom, Kimberly Megan, has not posted on social media, but her social media account is full of sweet memories of her and their baby boy from the time he was born to later when he was growing up.

“Dec 3, 2022, my whole world came crashing down. I love you; I don’t know how to be ok. Life doesn’t even make sense anymore,” Kimberly wrote on Instagram in memory of Khalif on what would have been his 10th birthday on January 23, 2023.

Kimberly Megan and Aidonia are also expecting another baby. The artiste told Urban Islandz this week that he’d be taking a break from making music after his son is born to spend time with his wife and newborn.