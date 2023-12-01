Jeannie Mai Says Jeezy Cheated During Marriage, Wants Prenup Enforced

Talk show host Jeannie Mai has dropped a bomb in her latest filing amid her ongoing divorce from rapper Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins. The rapper filed for divorce months ago, leaving many of their fans shocked as they appeared happy and content as a married couple.

Jeezy has danced around the reason for the divorce, and in his recent sit-down with actress Nia Long, he claimed that a real man would never cheat. It seems that that might be a lie as Jeannie’s filing is claiming that the prenup agreement signed before their marriage should be invalidated because Jeezy cheated.

According to TMZ, which posted snippets of the lawsuit, the mother has insinuated that Jeezy may have cheated, but she does not want to state publicly the “conduct” and was hoping they can settle the matter of their division of assets out of court.

“Wife reserves the right to amend this counterclaim to add other grounds for divorce, but which Wife does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly,” part of the filing read.

Her filing also referenced the infidelity clause, which was wide to include all forms of cheating and even sexually suggestive texts via social media DMs.

“Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that ‘in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party'” the clause reads.

In the meantime, fans had speculated that Jeezy’s song “Don’t Cheat,” released after he filed for divorce, hinted that Jeannie Mai cheated. There was a rumor that she and co-host Mario Lopez were involved romantically, but they’ve both rubbished that claim.

In the meantime, Jeannie Man is asking the court to award her temporary and permanent physical custody of their daughter, Monaca Mai Jenkins. Earlier this week, Jeezy’s filing in court slammed Jeannie for manipulating his time with their daughter, who is just over a year old. The rapper accuses her of “gatekeeping” their daughter and is requesting a temporaring court hearing to work out custody agreement.