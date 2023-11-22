Bob Marley Tops Billboard’s Year-End Reggae Chart For 4 Consecutive Years

Bob Marley has topped the Billboard Year-end Reggae Albums chart for the fourth year in a row.

The indomitable force that is the Marley family is still one to be reckoned with. More than forty years after his passing, reggae music legend Bob Marley’s name is far from forgotten. As it has become the norm for the late singer to dominate the Billboard Reggae Albums chart over the years, it doesn’t actually come as a surprise anymore. However, it is still a remarkable achievement.

Billboard released their year-end charts on Monday (Nov 20), and sitting comfortably at the top of the Reggae Albums chart, as usual, is none other than Bob Marley and The Wailers with their compilation album Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and The Wailers. The famous body of work which was originally released in 1984 and has become one of the best-selling compilation albums of all time by any artist.

For the fourth year in a row, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and The Wailers has secured a spot on several other Billboard year-end charts, including Billboard 200 Albums, Top Album Sales, Top R&B Albums, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Catalog Albums. Bob Marley and The Wailers also took the coveted No. 1 spot on the year-end Reggae Albums Artists chart.

Collections reigned supreme this year as also making the cut for Reggae Albums of the Year are Shaggy at No. 2 with Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection and Sean Paul at No. 3 with Dutty Classics Collection. Stick Figure dominated with their albums Wisdom, World on Fire, and Set in Stone, which took positions 4, 6, and 7, respectively. UB40’s Greatest Hits stands at No. 5, while “Talibans” hitmaker Byron Messia came through with an unexpected Top-10 win for his album No Love.

Rounding out the Top-10 is Dutty Rock by Sean Paul, which sits at No. 9, and Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution. The Grammy Kid, Koffee, earned the No. 11 spot for her album Gifted, and OVO-signed Jamaican superstar Popcaan represented for dancehall music with his album Great is He claiming the No. 12 spot. Another noteworthy album is Burna Boy’s Outside, which also made the cut at No. 15.

Shaggy, Sean Paul, Byron Messia, Koffee, and Popcaan all made the Top 10 on the year-end Reggae Albums Artists chart as well.