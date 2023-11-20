Snoop Dogg ‘Quit Smoking’ Was A Marketing Stunt For New Venture

Snoop Dogg has gotten his fans and friends good as the rapper said on Monday that his recent video that he was “giving up smoke” is not what fans are thinking of.

Last week, the rapper made headlines and even drew support from among his fellow artists after revealing that he’s done with smoke and giving it up. The rapper is known as one of the biggest advocates for marijuana, and the herb takes prominence in his daily life and music. It’s so important to Snoop Dogg that the rapper became Rastafarian after commiserating with the indigenous people in Jamaica and even renamed himself Snoop Lion.

However, it’s not weed that he is talking about, as he dropped a video on Monday promoting a new smokeless stove, much to the amusement of millions of his fans who saw his original post.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke. I know what you thinking – ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing!’ but I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove pit fire they take out the smoke. Clever,” the rapper said in the commercial as he chuckled while roasting marshmallows on an outdoor stove.

In a statement, the rapper confirmed that it was a marketing gimmick.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed the fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love,” he said.

Many of Snoop Dogg’s fans were in support of his first message and interpreted it as him giving up smoking weed. Among them was Meek Mill, who shared that his doctor warned that smoking was damaging his health.

“Ima follow Snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed has too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental,” Meek posted on Twitter.

It’s unclear if the rapper will continue on the journey to stop smoking.

Snoop Dogg is undoubtedly one of the most famous names in the industry when it comes to smoking. The Long Beach rapper is as renowned for his marijuana habits as he is for his legendary rap career, hence why some fans were skeptical when he hinted that he was giving up smoking. Still, he managed to fool a lot of his celebrity friends.