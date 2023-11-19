Diddy’s Lawyer Says Cassie’s Lawsuit Settlement Is Not Admission Of Guilt

The Attorney for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has released a statement urging that people should not view the label mogul’s decision to settle the lawsuit brought by Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura as him admitting any kind of guilt.

Within hours of the lawsuit being filed at the federal court in Manhattan, the “Gotta Move On” singer made a move to settle the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum of money. His move came following his lawyer, Ben Brafman, shooting down the claims that Cassie was trying to shake down the hip-hop billionaire and that the allegations were untrue and salacious.

However, Cassie’s attorney claimed that it was Diddy’s team who offered her “eight figures” to not publish a book. Cassie later filed the shocking and detailed lawsuit, which claimed that Diddy raped her, physically assaulted her, and trafficked her across the United States and abroad- forcing her to sleep with high-paid escorts while he watched and masturbated.

The allegations also hinted that he blew up Kid Cudi’s car after learning that she and the rapper briefly dated and, on many occasions when she attempted to leave him, he beat her bloody- something many of his staff and workers in his company saw.

Within hours of the lawsuit being dropped, the possible blowback on Diddy began with many online condemning the rapper and his Deleon Tequila event in Atlanta being canceled.

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, in a statement via Page Six, said that Diddy was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs’s decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” Brafman said .

Diddy has been silent since the incident and has not addressed the claims.