Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Brokeup After Usher Serenades Her, Unfollow Each Other On IG

Keke Palmer and her baby father, Darius Daulton, have unfollowed each other on social media after he publicly shamed her choice of clothing at a Usher concert where the “Burn” artist serenaded her.

On Thursday morning, fans noticed that the two were no longer friends on Instagram after he was dragged for disagreeing with her see-through lace dress at the Usher event in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Keke has not publicly responded to Darius since he made the post on Twitter, but her fans have been dragging him, leading to him deleting his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Usher is no stranger to serenading celebrity women at his Las Vegas Residency as he’s done the same to the likes of Anita Baker and many others, but his latest performance has caused quite a stir as Darius appeared upset at Keke’s lace outfit that showed out her butt cheeks.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Daulton wrote in retweeting the video showing Keke being extra and doing a spin for Usher.

Daulton and Keke welcomed a baby boy recently, and the actress has been open about dealing with post-partum issues, including body positivity issues.

However, it seems that her baby daddy didn’t think her outfit was appropriate for a new mother despite her being an actress and entertainer.

In another post, he sought to justify why he disapproved of her outfit.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother of his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he added.

Keke’s fans defended her, noting that he was either jealous that Usher was serenading her or wanted to publicly embarrass her.

“He took this picture. HE TOOK THIS PICTURE OF HER. If y’all think it’s about clothes I got a beach house I can sell you in Idaho,” one fan wrote about a half-naked photo of Keke during her pregnancy. “I love how you said ‘man of the family’ and not ‘breadwinner of the family’,” another fan said.

“Nobody is contesting him having an issue with how he feels. The problem is the way he addressed it. He could have easily had that talk with her in private that’s where my head is at with the whole situation,” another said.

“Bro, honesty is the best policy. Admitting you felt jealous and uncomfortable when Usher serenaded your girl, and she got excited, would have been the real move. Came across a video where you’re recording her jiggling her booty cheeks. Clearly, it’s not about her attire or displaying herself,” another said.

In the meantime, Keke hasn’t directly addressed Darius but she did post a cute caption about her outfit while he was being dragged by her fans.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks, and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd,” she captioned a series of photos of herself in the same see-through dress along with her friends.

Usher also wrote in the comments, “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming.”