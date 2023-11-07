Clarks Calls On Popcaan For The Unruly Sauce On New Wallabee Kicks

Popcaan got his first collaboration with Clarks Originals over a decade after he lent his voice to his and Vybz Kartel’s massive hit and widely recognized anthem for the brand.

UK-based shoe brand Clarks is known for its collaborations and endless designs to choose from. Back in 2010, when Popcaan asked his former mentor Vybz Kartel, “a weh yuh get da new Clarks deh daddy?” he could not have pictured having his very own personalized pair on the market. The deejay is celebrating a new Unruly collaboration with Clarks Originals, which features his very own red and black design branded with the “Unruly” motif throughout the camo print.

Clarks tapped Poppy for the collaborative effort, which sees its classic Wallabee silhouette transformed into a fiery, innovative design that fits in perfectly with Popcaan’s own pieces from his Unruly clothing line. Over on Instagram, the online store dubbed “The Unruly Shop” boasts north of 26 thousand followers and more than 150 posts. The trendy designs include sweatsuits, jewelry, masks, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. All of which are effortlessly complemented by the Unruly Wallabee silhouette.

The shoe features two fobs, one which recognizes the Clarks Original brand and another with Popcaan’s name, complete with a snazzy monogram. In the campaign photos, the Unruly boss poses on top of a black Mercedes Benz G-Class. As the dancehall star is clad in full black with hints of red fabric peeping through, the Clarks Wallabee silhouette ties the outfit together perfectly.

Meanwhile, Popcaan has apologized to his London fans after he seemingly snubbed their city in the routing for his upcoming EU tour later this month. While the London show was noticeably cut from the line-up, Popcaan has stops in Sweden, Ireland, Germany, France, Norway, and more. “To my loyal London family, my deepest apologies to everyone!!” the dancehall star wrote in the Instagram post announcing the dates. “We still bringing @unrulyfest to London. You’ll get more details soon. I love you all and thanks for supporting my movements all these years.”

In a statement from Poppy’s team explaining the reason behind the cancellation, Unruly management said, “This cancellation has been caused by a now former critical member of his team who failed to competently fulfill critical milestones in the preparatory stages of production.” However, they are adamant that Popcaan is doing his best to facilitate a new date for London.

“Despite this setback, Popcaan remains committed to making things right. He is determined to reschedule the London concert and provide an unforgettable experience for all his fans,” they added. London fans have the deejay’s very own customized Clarks Originals to enjoy while he works out the kinks in making that show happen. The Popcaan x Clarks Originals collab is now available to shop on the latter’s official website.