Diddy Begins Path Towards Redemption With Rehab In Prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has begun his journey of rehabilitation in prison as he inches towards a year of incarceration.

Diddy will be spending his first summer behind bars following his arrest in September last year. The hip-hop mogul’s sentencing hearing is set for October 3, but that doesn’t mean he will be spending the next few months sitting around in jail waiting patiently to know his fate.

According to TMZ, Diddy has enrolled in self-improvement programs while in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC, in Brooklyn. The Bad Boy Records founder appears to be attempting to begin rehabilitating himself ahead of his sentencing. The outlet reported that he is looking to address his drug use and violence towards women.

The site reported that Diddy has joined the prison’s STOP Program, a federal prison course that aims to offer rehabilitation for inmates who have a history of domestic, dating, and sexual violence. It seems that he is very serious about the initiative because he is also enrolled in Dr. Harry K. Wexler’s therapy program for drug abuse.

Diddy is using the time he has remaining behind bars to forge a new path and better himself following his highly publicized trial, in which numerous allegations were made against him. Among them was his alleged addiction to drug use and physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Some folks on social media are already saying his motive is to get a lighter sentencing for the two charges he was found guilty of, transportation for prostitution. Diddy is facing up to 10 years behind bars per charge he was found guilty of. His defense team is also asking the judge to move his sentencing date to an earlier date in September.

In a press conference with AP following the verdict earlier this month, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said the rap mogul plans to continue his rehabilitation after his release from prison.

“[He] realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on,” the attorney said. “He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”