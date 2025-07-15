Nicki Minaj Goes Off On SZA and TDE Punch In Social Media Beef

SZA somehow found herself a target of Nicki Minaj in her latest social media attack on Roc Nation.

The Trinidadian rapper has been going after Jay-Z and Roc Nation, including the company’s CEO, Desiree Perez. There wasn’t any known beef between Nicki Minaj and SZA, but somehow a feud erupted between them on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. Nicki also went after Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president, Punch, in her rant.

“Tiny D**k Executive,” Nicki posted on X without mentioning the name of the executive she was talking about. SZA shared a post less than an hour later that reads, “Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

It appears that SZA’s tweet only riled up Nicki Minaj more as she sent out a slew of posts targeting the R&B singer and her manager, Punch. “Go draw your freckles back on bookie… Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a f*ng dead dog,” the rapper wrote.

Nicki added in another post, “B*ch damn near broke that man back & leg. B**ch fat chubby & Skinny at the same damn time. B*tch where are those 30 million streams that disappeared on Spotify like your feaux freckles.”

SZA responded in two tweets that read, “I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird sh*t you popping. Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris.”

SZA also shared some of her stats from her tour and recent album sales, prompting Nicki Minaj to question if the singer is saying that she is a better artist than her.

“Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls,” she wrote on X. “Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?”

The “Barbie World” rapper also accused Punch of bullying her on social media in the past. Punch has not yet responded to Nicki Minaj.