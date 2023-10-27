Giggs and Popcaan Gets Unruly In “We Nuh Fraid” Video

Giggs and Popcaan connect for their “We Nuh Fraid” video, off the British rapper’s new album, Zero Tolerance. The gritty single is one of the standout tracks off the project and the latest to get its own visual.

The Unruly Boss and the London native previously collaborated on the 2017 single “Times Tickin’,” so they’re no stranger to working together. The three-and-a-half-minute cut was directed by Face Xpression and filmed in Tivoli Gardens in Kingston.

“Unruly no walk wid water gun/ Bwoy mek talk as him start him drop a grung/ Shot a tump him like Mike McCallum/ Step inna the dance wid me piece pon me/ Graze me mi eye red like Campari/ Move in a London like Bob Marley,” Poppy deejay. Giggs spits an equally gritty verse in his signature flow, while Popcaan delivers a catchy hook.

The two artists have been close friends for years and often support each other’s projects. Popcaan is currently getting ready for his Unruly Fest 2023 in St. Thomas in December. The lineup includes Fivio Foreign, Skillibeng, I-Wayne, Najeeriii, and more artists.

Popcaan, who is also the unofficial Mayor of Kingston, recently welcomed Atlanta rapper 21 Savage to the island. Savage recently received his US Green Card, paving the way for him to travel internationally. Jamaica is only his second international destination after visiting Canada to perform with Drake on the final show of their joint “It’s All A Blur” tour. This marks the first time that 21 is setting foot on Jamaican soil and Canada was also his first time in that country. His next stop will be in London for an homecoming show.