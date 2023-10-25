21 Savage Link Up With Popcaan In Jamaica His Second Trip Outside US

21 Savage might be on a world tour as he chooses Jamaica as his second place to travel to after getting his United States Green Card earlier this month.

The British born Atlanta rapper was spotted enjoying Jamaican nightlife on Tuesday night as he hung out with OVO label artiste, Popcaan and others. A video online showed Popcaan along with 21 and members of his entourage as they hung out at what looks like Popcaan’s home parish of St. Thomas.

In other videos, Popcaan and 21 Savage seem to awkwardly enjoy listening to him and Drake’s songs from their joint Her Loss album. The rapper is on an understandable high as he was recently granted his green card after years of immigration woes.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in London, England, but brought to the United States as a child. His immigration status, however, remained in limbo until he was arrested in 2019 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His big break came this year after he received his green card. The rapper has since traveled to Canada, where he performed with Drake at the last It’s All A Blur Tour, and has indicated he planned to visit his country of birth to meet with family and friends.

21 Savage recently celebrated his 31st birthday in Atlanta, but seems he is extending his birthday festivities and taking a well-deserved vacation to Jamaica.

In videos from his birthday party over the weekend, the rapper appeared to have a blast at his birthday event, but not without incident as he was spotted breaking up a fight at the crowded event.

The rapper and his people were seen rushing a man who seemed to have a confrontation with a member of his team. Fortunately, the fight was diffused and the event went on without incident.

As for him and the Unruly Noss, it’s unclear if there are plans to make music together but both Popcaan and 21 Savage are labelmates on the Drake-owned label.

In the meantime, Popcaan has revealed dates for his Unruly Fest set to take place in the EU over the next two months.

“We still pulling up in the EU, so get those tickets. To my loyal London family, my deepest apologies to everyone!! We still bringing @unrulyfest to London,” he told fans earlier this week. The artiste is set to perform in the cities of Berlin, Paris, Oslo, Stockholm, Dublin, Manchester, and Amsterdam.

21 Savage is rumored to be dating rapper Latto, although they’ve denied the rumors countless times.