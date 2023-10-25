Vybz Kartel Scolds His Sons Likkle Vybz & Addi For Mocking Cashier

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel might be incarcerated, but that’s not stopping him from being a father and chiding his children when they need parental correction.

The artiste recently caught wind of a video of his sons making fun of a cashier while out shopping. The youngest son, Likkle Addi, is seen cashing out what seems to be some fresh kicks. He speaks to the camera, but the cashier tells him he is not supposed to do something because it is against the company’s policy.

In the video, Likkle Addi, their friend, and his older brother Likkle Vybz are seen laughing and using his hand to mock the woman. Vybz Kartel, however, admonishes his sons to “behave” as he tagged them, writing, “stop mock di lady.”

The sweet moment between father and sons is a gentle reminder that Kartel has been behind bars since his sons were small children. Now both adults, his sons have also followed in his musical path, with both youngsters becoming producers and artists in their own right.

That’s not to say that the family has not been through their share of troubles with their father behind bars. With the patriarch of the Palmer family in jail, both of his sons have had to lead the family, which includes dealing with the police allegedly going after the family.

Likkle Vybz recently released his song “Greatness,” in which he sings about being a “walking target” to police.

“Police harassment just ah bother mi brain. Three time dem, one year dem a follow mi trail,” he sings, noting that cops were at his gate accusing him of having guns and drugs locked at his home.

Months ago, a video surfaced showing cops attempting a search of his mother, Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson’s home. The Palmer family can be seen quarreling with cops over a faulty warrant, and things become confrontational between law enforcement and the residents at the property.

“Mi nu choose the gun mi choose di mic…mi have mi yute fi mind…” the artiste sings about the incident.