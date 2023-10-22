Rihanna Plots Comeback Stadium Tour After Signing £32 million Deal

Rihanna’s musical hiatus has an expiration date as a source exclusively reveals plans for a massive comeback tour.

Almost eight years since Rihanna left the music side of her illustrious career in the dark, fans are finally seeing the light as news broke that the singer and her team are planning a massive 2024/2025 world tour. In addition, Rih’s return is set to feature the rollout of not one but two full albums loaded with new material. According to The Mirror, the Fenty Beauty mogul inked a 32 million pounds ($20+ million) deal with Live Nation for the cause.

In a statement to the publication, the source said: “The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back.”

Rihanna, together with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, have been focused on family time as the couple adjusts to life as parents with “2 under 2.” Previously, Rihanna gave birth to the couple’s first son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May of last year. Then, in August, Rihanna had her and Rocky’s second son, Riot Rose Mayers, months after announcing her pregnancy at the Superbowl in February. (This is now known as the most-viewed Superbowl half-time show in history.)

In 2022, the singer dropped her first new release in six years when she joined the soundtrack for the Blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track titled “Lift Me Up” was nominated for an Academy Award and became the Pop superstar’s 43rd Platinum-certified hit, marking sales equivalent to 1 million album units in the U.S. less than five months after the song’s release.

Rihanna’s success in her other business ventures has also been exponential as her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, continues to thrive. The company reportedly doubled its revenue in 2022 and recently propelled the mogul to billionaire status, making her the richest female musician in the world.

All in all, Rihanna has no urgent need to rush a musical comeback, so fans are excited to learn that it’s officially in the pipeline. One fan pointed out how big of a flex it is that the singer’s comeback is a world tour and not just a single album. In many cases, artists have to see what happens after the album drops first and then maybe plan a tour afterward. Clearly, there is no doubt in Rihanna’s case that both the album(s) and tour will be a huge success.