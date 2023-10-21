Squash Pours His Pain Into His Music In “Freeze Cold” Video

Florida-based dancehall artist Squash gives some insight into his recent silence on social media in his new song “Freeze Cold,” which he released on Friday with an accompanying music video.

Since his release from jail several weeks back, Squash has been mostly silent from social media and the music scene. The Montego Bay deejay was arrested in Florida in May during an immigration crackdown by authorities. He was released from detention somehow in August, pending the outcome of his immigration case.

Squash subsequently returned to Instagram with his first post in months when he shared photos of himself with his kids, letting fans know he is doing okay. In his new song “Freeze Cold,” he shared his feelings about his ordeal this year.

“Mi no even like the internet delete mi WhatsApp/ Corrupt me get corrupt when me silent and mi nah chat/ These pain will fade out oh/ Wish these pain would fade out oh/ My heart get freeze cold, oh,” Squash sang.

The 6ixx Boss appears solo in the JB Visuals-directed music video. The clip shows the artist sitting by a window smoking while reflecting on his life’s recent events. In another scene, he sat on a sofa while spitting the lyrics to the gritty single.

Squash has been having one of the toughest years of his career this year after being implicated in a double murder in Florida late last year. He was also embroiled in a social media feud with Popcaan earlier this year prior to his arrest in South Florida.