Busy Signal Talks Latin Billboard Achievement With “After Party”

Busy Signal has scored another Billboard charting song as his Latin collaboration “After Party” with artists Mel Granda and Osmani Garcia climbed onto two Billboard charts on Thursday.

The song, a Dancehall/Reggaeton fusion, entered the Latin and Dance/Electronic charts on Thursday, much to the excitement of Busy Signal and producer Jermaine Henry, otherwise known as “Crawba Genius.”

The track was released on October 6th and is already making waves in the global music space, having hit No. 1 on the Latin USA iTunes chart days after its release and now moving onto two Billboard Charts on Thursday (October 19).

Producer Genius told Urban Islandz that fans in the international Latin and Dancehall communities were gravitating towards the upbeat dance-floor vibe of the song, and it was performing well in several Spanish-speaking countries and the Caribbean diaspora.

The high-energy track debuted on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart at No. 7 on Thursday, and shortly after, it entered the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart at No. 15.

Busy Signal told Urban Islandz that he is grateful to fans, noting that he has a large fanbase within the Latin market who continue to stream and buy the song, and fellow artists Mel Granda and Osmani Garcia bring their respective flare that makes the tune irresistible to the ear.

“It’s a big look for both genres because I noticed that fans love the fusion,” he said, adding that he has been making tunes for the Latin market for a few years, and he is not surprised at the track’s performance.

“This one is for the fans who enjoy my music despite whatever background they come from because mi versatile and love the fusion while sticking to the dancehall basic,” he said.

Crawba Genius, who also produces for Platinum-selling artiste Charly Black, also thanked fans for their support and noted that the artistes individual blend made the song a perfect ‘bop’.

As for Busy Signal, “After Party” marks his first Billboard song in 10 years since the hit track “Watch Out For This (Bumaye) alongside Major Lazer, the Flexican and FS Green debuted on the Hot Dance/ Electronic Chart in 2013 at No. 41 and spending 20 weeks on the chart.

His first Billboard track was “Step Out” on the R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart, debuting at No. 71 and spending three (3) weeks on the chart.