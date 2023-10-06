Tems Returns With First Solo Single In Two Years “Me & U”

Tems has fans smiling ear to ear as she drops off her first new music in two years.

In her first solo release since her EP, If Orange Was A Place, Tems is giving spiritual upliftment and self-actualization on the new single titled “Me & U.” The Afrobeats drums and soulful guitar create a fusion of dance and love song that leaves a lasting impression. The introspective ballad is replete with affirmations and wholesome vulnerability as Tems claims and declares that she is enough.

“For me to come out, it must mean I’m at the door / It must mean I’m not the same / It must mean I’m on your case / For me to come out, it means that I’m at the door / I want to show you my world / Give me one break, I need faith / Faith to believe you / Faith to receive you / Give me something I’m lacking / I don’t need nothing / You are my everything / Only me and you,” she sings.

On the deeper meaning behind the new track, the Nigerian singer says, “‘Me & U’ is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self.” The self-directed visual, shot in Malta, is fast approaching its first 500K views on YouTube in just under 24 hours.

Her rapid ascension to stardom has been a thrilling experience for fans who have come to know and love the Nigerian artist. Her undeniable talent has been showcased not only across her own discography but also in her work with other globally recognized artists, including on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

During her two-year hiatus, Tems was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for her part in co-writing “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther soundtrack, to which music superstar and billionaire business mogul Rihanna lent her voice. The singer also took home a Grammy in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her appearance on “Wait For You” by Future, which samples her own song “Higher” from 2020.

Tems’ last project, titled If Orange Was A Place, was released in 2021 on the heels of the massive success of her Wizkid collaboration “Essence” and appearing on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. It is her first and only project since she signed to Since 93/RCA Records that year.

“Me and U” is produced by Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz who, together with Tems, also has songwriting credit. Check out the visuals below.