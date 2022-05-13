Future Praised Tems As “Wait For U” Debuts At No. 1 & Creates History For Nigerian Singer

Future‘s “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems, has been immensely successful, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100 songs chart, while Future also took the No. 1 album spot simultaneously.

“Wait For You” is regarded by fans as the hottest track on the album ‘I Never Liked You’, and it also marked a significant milestone for the singer as she also earned her first No. 1 and also became the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100, according to Chart Data.

The achievement also gave Future his second No. 1 debut single and Drake‘s 10th, making history for him as the first rapper in history to secure 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Wait For U” has also seen immense commercial success with 40.2 million streams in the first week, 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 6,400 sold downloads, MRC Data showed.

On Thursday, Future showed love to the artist who first collaborated with Wizkid for “Essence,” which gave her major exposure to American music fans. She later collaborated with Drake on “Fountains” which is featured on his Certified Lover Boy album.

Future said he was immediately drawn to Tems after hearing her sing.

“Soon as I heard the @temsbaby sample over @atljacobbeatz Instantly connected to my soul,” he said in one tweet.

“@temsbaby VOICE IS AMAZING….Even tho wait for u is a sample and not an original recording I still put Featuring @temsbaby if u wasn’t familiar with her work. Thank u Tems,” he said in two separate tweets.

In the meantime, Future has continued his chart dominance with other tracks from the album like “I’m On One,” also featuring Drake, and “Keep It Burning,” featuring Ye within the Top 15 on the Hot 100.

The rapper’s first No. 1 track was earned from Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Young Thug.

So far, the album has the most successful debut for an album this year with 222,000 album equivalent units sold in its first week and giving the “Toxic King” rapper his eighth career No. 1 album debut.

