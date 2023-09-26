Byron Messia, Producer Faces $3 Million Lawsuit Over Crash BMW

Byron Messia is being sued by a Jamaican car rental company for damages and loss to a motor car stemming from an accident that took place in June in which the artiste escaped with minor injuries.

The rental company Jamaica MVP Imports Limited has filed a lawsuit that names Byron Messia, whose real name is Dylan Byron, and his producer Wayne Campbell as defendants in a suit that seeks more than J$3 million in damages, loss of income, and attorneys’ costs.

The lawsuit stems from them renting the BMW motor car back in June, but then they got into an accident at Junction, St. Mary, on June 10.

At the time, Messia had reported no injuries to his person, but others in the car sought medical attention. According to the Jamaica Observer, the lawsuit says that Campbell had entered a written agreement for the rental of a white BMW 316i.

However, it jointly lays blame on him and Messia in that they “negligently drove, managed, controlled and/or failed to manage or control,” which caused the car to run off the highway and crash.

At the time, videos of the accident showed that the car had turned over.

Jamaica MVP Imports Limited also stated that there was an agreement with Byron Messia to pay $2.5 million for the damage to the luxury vehicle. However, to date, only $1 million has been paid, and the company is out of pocket for the remaining balance, which Messia refuses to honor.

However, the report noted that one of the artiste’s handlers claims that Byron is not responsible, given that he did not sign an agreement with the company. The $1 million payment he made was to support the producer not to admit liability, his team member is quoted as saying.

“Byron Messia did not rent the vehicle. He does not have any agreement with whoever rented the vehicle,” the unnamed public relations spokesperson said.

The dancehall deejay does admit that he had paid someone to chauffeur him by driving the car since he was not the one driving. Additionally, the source added that the artiste agreed to assist Campbell with the expenses out of the goodness of his heart.

In the meantime, the source added that the artiste has not been officially served with the claim form.