Byron Messia Thankful To Be Alive After Car Crash In Jamaica

Rising dancehall artist Byron Messia is counting his blessings following an accident on the North Coast on Saturday morning involving him and other friends.

Messia is currently blowing up as one of the biggest artists out of Jamaica right now thanks to his song “Talibans,” being number one on the reggae charts on iTunes, apple, and Billboard. The song has also dominated radio play for weeks now with the promise of a blooming career to come.

According to OnStage, the artiste escaped what could have been serious injuries as a BMW he was traveling in overturned on a road in St. Mary. The vehicle also rolled down a precipice causing his friends to suffer serious injuries. Two of his friends are reportedly hospitalized and are receiving medical attention.

Thankfully, Messia says he did not suffer harm, although he is pretty shaken up about the incident.

“I have to give thanks to the most high for spearing my life and the lives of my friends this morning and I am praying for a speedy recovery for my friends who got hurt in the accident,” the artiste said.

He added, “Greatness comes with obstacles and I want my fans to know that I am in good spirits and I will continue my musical journey.”

Videos of the car post-accident have been shared on social media showing the car totaled. A photo showed the car had toppled over and laid on its top before a tow truck pulled it out of the precipice.

Byron Messia, who was wearing black jeans, was also seen lying on the ground while firefighters assisted the wounded.

“Thanks fe a next chance,” the artiste wrote on Instagram Stories.

Byron Messiah thankful to be alive following car crash in Jamaica https://t.co/3NkawXDESW pic.twitter.com/oYFNHVbeRa — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) June 11, 2023

Messia, who was born in Jamaica but raised in St. Kitts, is currently in Jamaica to record and produce music.

The artiste shot to fame for his song “Talibans” and is slowly growing in fame with artists like Drake recognizing his talent and offers from the likes of 21 Savage and Burna Boy offering to hop on a remix of the track. The song is presently the biggest dancehall track on Spotify.

Meanwhile, Messia has promised that he will be performing at Taboo Mobay on Saturday night (June 10) despite his injury. He shared that he had a successful performance on Friday at Taboo Kingston, where fans packed into the venue to vibe with the artiste.