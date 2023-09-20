Tory Lanez New Mugshot Stunned Fans As He Starts Prison Stint

Tory Lanez is heading to state prison as the rapper’s latest mugshot ahead of him being transferred was leaked online.

The Toronto rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently a guest of the state and is a resident of North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, at least for the next 10 years of his life. According to TMZ, the rapper was successfully transferred on Tuesday, and the latest mugshot was taken ahead of the transfer.

Tory Lanez is not his usual smiling self as he stares at the camera and appears to have missed a few haircuts. His hair and beard are overgrown, and he is almost unrecognizable, as his skin is also absent of its usual glow.

The rapper’s efforts to stall the process were unsuccessful as he was denied bond while awaiting a hearing of his court of appeal matter last week. Tory Lanez had been in police custody since last December after he was found guilty of three felony charges – negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, in the shooting of Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Although his freedom has been taken away, the rapper’s legal team shared a few changing decisions that took place before his transfer. The rapper got married to his son’s mother, Raina Chassagne.

As for his life behind bars, it’s unclear if he will get conjugal visits. The rapper’s lawyers previously lamented that he was being held away from the general population, but he will be able to be around other prisoners at Kern State.

As for music and work, the prison reportedly offers jobs that bring a payment of $0.08 an hour for unskilled labor and up to $.30 an hour for skilled labor. Prisoners have to apply for the gigs. It’s unclear if he will be recording music from prison.

As for his appeal, a date has not been set for a hearing. The rapper is appealing his conviction on factual and legal grounds. According to Ceasar McDow of Unite the People, which is leading his appeal, the rapper is appealing his 10-year sentence on the basis that it is excessive.

“We feel that Mr. Peterson was disproportionately sentenced to be a first-term candidate to be convicted and get 10 years for his first time in prison. We feel that’s disproportionate. We feel that he wasn’t given a fair shake,” the lawyer said to journalists after his bond hearing.

In the meantime, fans reacted surprised to see Tory Lanez with his hair grown. The Canadian rapper famous battled severe hair loss for the greater part of his career, but reportedly underwent hair treatment a few years ago.