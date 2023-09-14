Tory Lanez Smile In Court, Judge Denies Motion For Bail Pending Appeal

Tory Lanez had suffered another legal defeat as he lost his last bid for freedom as Judge David Herriford denied his motion for bail while awaiting his appeal trial hearing.

The rapper is now heading to a California state penitentiary where he will begin to serve his 10-year prison sentence handed down last month for the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020. He was facing a maximum sentence of 22 years for the crime.

It’s a sad state of affairs as many watch the 34-year-old who leaves behind his six-year-old son and new wife to begin the lengthy sentence. The rapper has maintained his innocence, and his attorneys have filed an appeal. However, his attorneys were unsuccessful on Wednesday as they advocated for Lanez to be released on bail as he awaits the appeal trial.

According to reporter Meghan Cuniff, Tory was represented by appellate attorneys Crystal Morgan and Michael Hayden from Unite the People. According to her, the judge denied the motion for bail on three grounds, which are that he was convicted of a violent felony, he has a history of violating court orders, and he is not a U.S. citizen and would be subject to a deportation order which means he could be sent back to Canada.

Tory Lanez is officially headed to prison. "The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you," Judge Herriford said. Lanez grinned at his supporters, including his father and friends from the Unite the People legal services group, before being led out. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 14, 2023

The judge reportedly jumped straight into denying bail before adding bail, noting that “the motion will be denied, and proceedings concluded.”

In the meantime, Unite the People will be appealing Tory’s bail application, Ceasar McDow said, adding they will also be working on the rapper’s appeal case.

“We feel that Mr. Peterson was disproportionately sentenced to be a first-term candidate to be convicted and get 10 years for your first time in prison. We feel that’s disproportionate. We feel that he wasn’t given a fair shake,” McDow said.

McDow said Lanez was not treated fairly during the trial. Tory Lanez has not reacted to the bail denial. However, Cuniff says that the rapper smiled at family and friends despite the bail denial.

According to VLAD, Tory Lanez previously rejected a plea deal offered to him by prosecutors to serve four years in prison in exchange for him to plead guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper nor his legal team have not addressed the reports. Nevertheless, he is currently in prison where he has commence serving his 10-year prison term.