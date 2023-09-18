Skeng and His Girlfriend Reveals Pregnancy With Second Child

Dancehall artist Skeng’s family is expanding as he and his girlfriend Asya Miller, also known as Bebe, reveal that she is pregnant with their second child.

The artiste shared a series of photos on Sunday showing Miller with an evident baby bump while they shared lens with his first son, Kevon Douglas Jr.

Confirming the pregnancy, the artist captioned the family photos, “#BabyWoopWoop,” along with the family of four emoji. In the photos, the parents match with Miller wearing a nude-colored dress while Skeng sported khaki pants, a white polo shirt, and brown Clarks while baby Douglas was fashionably dressed in a graphics t-shirt and pants with trees and shapes printed on it.

In another photo, the entire family sported all-black outfits while Miller stole the show with a cutout dress that showed off her pregnant belly. Baby Douglas, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, is seen standing in some mini Jordan shoes.

The 22-year-old “Likkle Miss” artist appeared proud as he revealed his family for the first time last week on his Instagram page. He and Miller announced her first pregnancy last year with a baby shower. It was the first time he was showing off his girlfriend to the world.

Fans celebrated the artist celebrating his family’s growth. “How yuh mean build yuh family yes,” one person wrote under the post. “Dawg tunn nick cannon,” another one wrote. “Yesss FADA family is everything such a beautiful family,” another said.

As for Miller, her and Skeng’s relationship is private, and only snippets have been shared from time to time by the artist or his son’s Instagram page.

There are unconfirmed reports that Miller is the daughter of notorious gangster Christopher’ Nunu Puss’ Miller, who was killed in 2008. Nunu Puss was reportedly one of the top wanted men in Jamaica in 2006 for the killings of two police officers and a security guard from the Cross Roads Police Station in a May 3, 2005 incident.

The police officers were killed in what cops theorized to be a reprisal killing for two men from Tivoli Gardens, one of whom was Christopher Coke, 23, who was related to notorious gang boss Christopher’ Dudus’ Coke, who is presently incarcerated in the United States.

Both men were killed within minutes of them executing Corporal Hewitt Chandler of the Protective Services Division on the same date. Witnesses claimed that Nunu Puss was among the men who attacked the Crossroads Station hours later, where a constable and security guard were killed while an Inspector was executed at a stoplight in Downtown Kingston.