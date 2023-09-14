Cardi B Says Hip-Hop Was Created In The Bronx: “My Life, My Culture”

Cardi B homages The Bronx and insists that the Hip-Hop genre was created in her hometown. Like most things she says these days, she caught some flocking from some fans for it.

The New York rapper was at the 2023 MTV VMAs with her husband, where she took part in the hip-hop 50 celebration. Not only did she put on a show for the audience and viewers of her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos,” but she also gave a passionate speech about hip-hop.

“Everything happens in the Bronx,” she said. “Hip-Hop was created in the Bronx by the way, my life, my culture, the Bronx where am from. So it just means everything to me and of course without hip-hop I wouldn’t be here, so yes thank you very much hip-hop.”

While Cardi B is correct about hip-hop’s origins, some fans are questioning if she can stake a claim to the culture with some folks bringing up her ethnicity. While Cardi B was born in New York, her parents are Caribbean immigrants. Her father is Dominican, and her mother is from Trinidad but is of Spanish and African descent.

Nevertheless, Cardi grew up most of her life in The Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, with Jamaican-American DJ Kool Herc being credited as the first DJ to forge the earliest sound of hip-hop at his sister’s back-to-school party on August 11, 1973, at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, New York. While there are many different stories on the internet about the origins of the genre, that back-to-school party where DJ Kool Herc, real name Clive Campbell, played his toast style similar to the Jamaican sound system culture is one common reference to the foundation of hip-hop.

In true Cardi B fashion, she clapped back in the comments.

“Ya just be wanting to disagree with everything I say but facts are facts like google it,” she wrote. “Where did hop hop start at.. THE BRONX!!! Where I’m from? Not the Caribbean island Hip hop came from talking about the struggle and thats something I def lived so how that’s not my culture??? How can you tell me what I do or what I lived.. culture is literally the environment of what you came up in.”

In the meantime, Cardi B is also dealing with some criticism about her new song “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion. Some fans and pundits like Joe Budden are calling the song trash. Dancehall star Lincoln 3Dot also accused Cardi B of jacking his song “Bang,” with both beats sounding very similar.