Burna Boy Stunned After Learning Of Mohbad’s Death On IG Live

Burna Boy was stunned after learning about the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The 27-year-old Afrobeats singer passed away this week of unknown causes. The artist’s family confirmed reports of his passing via his Instagram page, saying he is finally at peace while asking for privacy as they process the tragedy. His fans and fellow Nigerian artists have been paying tribute to the late singer.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023,” the statement reads. “Mohbad was light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at peace.”

A video of Burna Boy has been making the rounds showing the “Last Last” singer on Instagram Live when he quickly noticed fans started commenting “RIP” Mohbad. A stunned Burna then called his friends into view to ask them what are everyone saying about Mohbad as he smoked a cigar.

Burna Boy was visibly shaken when his friends told him its the artist before they cut the live feed off. As of the time of this report, Lagos police are investigating Mohbad’s death. So far, there are no reports regarding his cause of death.

Moment when Burna Boy found out about Mohbad ?pic.twitter.com/DHOIzDLKqJ — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 12, 2023

Mohbad is best known for songs like “Ask About Me,” “Pariwo,” featuring Bella Shmurda, and “Account Balance,” featuring Zlatan. Moh released his new single “Beast & Peace” last month.

In the meantime, Burna Boy is currently promoting his new album, I Told Them…, released on August 25, 2023. The project saw the Afrobeats star linking up with some American stars, including RZA, J. Cole, and 21 Savage. The artist also linked with dancehall star Byron Messia on the single “Talibans II.”