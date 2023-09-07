Rygin King Learning To Walk With Exoskeleton: “Never give up”

Rygin King continues his journey to walk again with the help of a specialized exoskeleton machine. The dancehall deejay, who is currently living in Florida, gave his fans an update on his quest to walk again.

As previously reported by Urban Islandz, Rygin King was severely injured in a gun attack in June 2020 that left him crippled from his waist down. The Montego Bay deejay has been wheelchair-bound ever since. However, that doesn’t mean he is giving up on ever walking again.

On Thursday (September 7), Rygin shared a video from his latest therapy session, where he utilized a Lokomat exoskeletal machine to walk on a treadmill. “Never give up. Never give in. Nuh mek them tell yuh say yuh can’t. A that dem want,” the artist said.

King received some support in the comments from Romeich Major, Sean Kingston, and Teejay, as well as his fans. “Let’s go! GOD Got Ya Back mi family,” Kingston wrote. Some of his fans urged him to continue sharing his progress as he could be inspiring a lot of people going through similar situations.

“Keep going King you have no idea how much people you’re inspiring with these videos and these messages, we salute you for it keep going you will walk again,” one fan wrote.

In the meantime, Rygin King is working on his new album, Recovery, due on October 20. The project is the follow-up to his 2022 LP, Therapy, which spawned the singles “Circumstances” and “Unbreakable.” The artist has channeled much of his pain and frustration into his music over the past few years while not giving up hope despite doctors telling him he may never walk again.

Earlier this week, King shared a photo with himself and Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz, seemingly hinting that they’re working on a film or new music together. “Spread the word top Shotta are back in full effect,” he wrote.