Tory Lanez Now Married According To New Court Filing For Bail

The Canadian rapper is set to make another bid for freedom on September 5 as his legal team applies for bail. According to a bail motion filed in court recently, Tory Lanez is now married to the mother of his six-year-old child.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the assault of Megan Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper is currently behind bars as his legal team filed an appeal of the sentence, citing factual and legal grounds that he did not receive a fair trial.

In the meantime, it’s not unusual for defendants to apply for bail, but for Lanez, who is Canadian, he would have to prove that he has strong ties to the community and that he is not a flight risk and won’t abscond from the jurisdiction to avoid his court hearings.

It seems that the 31-year-old rapper is now married, as revealed in a motion shared by reported Megan Cuniff. A paragraph of the motion reads, “Mr. Peterson is not likely to flee” and that he has “ties to the community”.

“Mr. Peterson continued to have strong ties to the community, as shown through testimony at his sentencing hearing….if released, he would live locally within the Los Angeles area, with his wife Raina Chassagne and their child ages six years old. Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson’s wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school. They will rent a home near Mr. Peterson’s father, stepmother, siblings, and other children,” the motion read.

The motion also touched on Tory Lanez’s connection to Canada, where he said that although he originates from that country, he has very few ties and has not traveled to that country for anything other than professional reasons to perform.

He does admit he has some siblings and cousins there, but they also travel frequently to LA to see him and his family which will continue.

The bail motion also says that Tory Lanez will perform several actions, including remaining sober and not bothering his victim. During his sentencing hearing, the judge admonished the Canadian singer over claims in various letters about alleged substance abuse and sobriety. It didn’t seem like the judge was buying the claims and seemingly didn’t take it into consideration when handing down the 10-year prison sentence.

The hearing is set for September 5, where a determination will be made as to whether Lanez will receive bail.