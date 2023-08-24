Burna Boy Represent For The “City Boys” With New Song

Burna Boy is a proud city boy. The Nigerian singer debuts his new song “City Boys” ahead of the release of his new album, I Told Them…, which drops at midnight.

Damini, better known as Burna Boy, is having the best year of his career this year. The African Giant is everywhere performing, hanging out with fans, and recording music you name. After spending a few weeks in Jamaica vacationing and recording new music, the singer is now in the United States doing his press run to promote his new album, I Told Them.

“City Boys” is the fifth single Burna released ahead of the album, which will feature 15 tracks and guest appearances from 21 Savage, J. Cole, Byron Messia, Dave, and more.

“Ayo (Ah, ah), I’m not even gonna lie, I used to call myself a ugly yout, but I’m not even a ugly yout (Ah, ah)/I’m a sexy yout, you understand?/Gyal all over the globe wanna f**k me, you understand?” he said in the song’s outro.

Speaking with Complex’s 360 With Speedy, Burna Boy says his new music is all about a sub-genre he created, Afrofusion.

“Afrofusion is a big melting pot of cultures and sounds,” he said. “Afrofusion is not a box. Let me break it down, why I created afro-fusion is because I didn’t want to be boxed into any afrobeats or hip-hop or anything. Because I don’t believe in genres. I had to create my own.”

Burna Boy recently filmed a music video for the single, which will be released in the coming days.