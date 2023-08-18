Buju Banton Shares How His BMW Inspired His Hit Song “Driver A”

Buju Banton is detailing the inspiration behind one of his greatest hits.

On the cusp of his new album release, Buju Banton is keeping fans engaged on social media with interesting short clips about the road to the reggae superstar’s twelfth studio effort, which is set to be released next month. As he gears up for that project launch, Buju has taken to Instagram to post excerpts from the Born for Greatness documentary, which will accompany the album.

In his latest Instagram post, Buju discussed the inspiration behind his 2007 hit song “Driver A,” which had entered the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart and peaked at No. 75. In the clip, Buju talks about the moments leading up to the studio session where the track was laid. Though a simple tale, the insight left fans feeling included as they became nostalgic about where they were when the track was released.

According to Buju Banton, he was driving a white BMW in Florida when the back of the car skidded, almost losing control. By the time he got to the studio, he was somehow inspired to sing the controversial hit. The reggae star, of course, had to acknowledge the widespread belief that the song is about trafficking contraband, and as far as double entendres go, this was a popular one as millions of fans speculated that Buju Banton’s conviction went hand in hand with the track.

However, Buju says while people tend to think the song is about the game, “there’s more connotation to it than just the game.” “We as musicians, we always sing the things that the people can identify with. So, people were even able to identify with that song because hustling is their life,” he explained. The Grammy-winning deejay went on to share his favorite line from the song, and it turned out to be a rather savage choice. “A barrel gun mi buss and yuh know it cyaan stick,” Buju quipped.

Buju Banton’s impending studio album Born for Greatness is slated to be released in September. It will feature the likes of Stephen Marley, Victoria Monét, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Khaled.