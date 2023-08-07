Swizz Beatz Brought Out Baby Cham At LL Cool J’s ‘Rock The Bells’ Show

Swizz Beatz brought out Baby Cham during his performance at Rock The Bells at the Forest Hill Stadium in New York City last weekend. The annual show is promoted by rap icon LL Cool J which often sees some legend in rap taking the stage.

During his set, Swizz Beatz handed Cham, who is also touring with his wife Alicia Keys, a microwave, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd. “You can’t do Hip Hop without Reggae,” the super producer said before the dancehall legend performed his hit “Vitamin S,” which was produced by his close friend Dave Kelly of Madhouse Productions. Baby Cham went on to perform a few hits from his vast catalog, including “Ghetto Story” and “Babylon Bwoy.”

Baby Cham shared a snippet of his performance on Instagram, showing himself gracing the stage with Swizz Beatz. The dancehall deejay donned a full red outfit with a red baseball cap and black sneakers.

Rock The Bells continue the celebration of Hip Hop 50 this year by taking fans down memory lane from the birth of the genre in 1973 in the Bronx to the golden era of the 1990s.

Following his recent collaboration with Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps, and Dave Kelly, “Slow Motion,” Cham turned his attention to working on his upcoming EP, Time Bomb, with Bounty Killer, due in September. There aren’t many details on the project except for the title and release date. The EP will arrive ahead of Bounty Killer’s oft-delayed album, King of Kingston.

The single “Slow Motion” has been in heavy rotation in dancehall sessions and on radios this summer. Cham praised Dexta Daps for the vocals he laid down on the track.

“A lot of people might hear Dex and him do him singjay stuff them and him do things just fi mek him females them feel good, but when you in the studio and you realize the level,” the deejay said about Daps. “If you listen ‘Slow Motion’ and listen the range weh him have and where him can go him not even tap into quarter of him true talent as yet. I am speaking from a fan point of view and not just a artist.”

Cham is also hitting the road with Alicia Keys for a number of her tour stops across North America. The two performed their collaborative effort “Ghetto Story,” bringing back nostalgic feelings among fans.