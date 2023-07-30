Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Set For No. 1 Debut With Impressive First-Week Sales

Travis Scott’s long-awaited album Utopia is finally out, and so are the first-week sales projections.

After years of pining, fans finally got the new Travis Scott album this weekend. The long-awaited full-length project titled Utopia is already generating major buzz with features like Drake, Beyoncé, and more in the mix. As expected with every Travis Scott production, the first-week sales predictions are otherworldly.

Within the first day of its release, Utopia had already garnered over 128 million streams on Spotify alone. After two days, HDD projected that the album would turn over up to 275k equivalent units from streaming alone. No official sales information is available yet, especially for physical sales. However, there are some projections for that as well. It is rumored that the CD and vinyl bundle sales will amount to 200k equivalent units sold for an overall first-week opening of a whopping 450k equivalent album units moved.

That mammoth figure would make Utopia the most successful hip-hop debut of 2023 so far. While impressive, it’s unsurprising that a Travis Scott album would have the highest-selling opening week of all hip-hop projects this year. Not only because the rapper and super producer has a stellar track record and is known for his brilliant productions but because this was one of the most anticipated openings of the year, and the rapper had fans waiting for five years for his follow-up to the uber-successful Astroworld which is certified 4x Platinum in the US.

Utopia also has a star-studded guest list. In addition to Drake and Beyoncé, features include SZA, Bon Iver, 21 Savage, Future, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Young Thug, Swae Lee, KayCyy, Sampha, Playboi Carti, Sheck West, Teezo Touchdown, Rob49, Yung Lean, Westside Gunn, and James Blake. The album also boasts a versatile track list to be most appreciated by those with diverse palates, from the danceable Beyoncé track that is the Bon Iver-assisted “Delresto (Echoes)” to “K-Pop” assisted by The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Fans and critics alike are eager to see which tracks will emerge as Billboard favorites. Drake’s “Meltdown” already appears to be a popular choice, as well as “FE!N” featuring Playboi Carti and Sheck Wess. Many are acknowledging the Ye influence that the album is giving, but that has to an extent, always been the case with Travis Scott’s work. The two former Kardashian-adjacent producers have long had similar production styles.

Utopia is on track to becoming Travis Scott’s third No. 1 full-length album on the Billboard chart and fourth No. 1 overall.