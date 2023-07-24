Tommy Lee Sparta “Street Smart” and 10 More Dancehall Bangers

The summer has been busy in the dancehall space, with a lot of artists dropping new music before the party season is over. Among the artists who released new music over the past week include Tommy Lee Sparta, Valiant, Beenie Man, Alkaline, Popcaan, Chronic Law, Spice, Konshens, Skeng, Yeng (Intence), and more.

Aside from dropping singles, several artists are currently working on their albums and mixtapes set for release later this year; Masicka, Shenseea, and Beenie Man all confirmed their albums coming, and sources told Urban Islandz that Tommy Lee Sparta, Alkaline, and Popcaan are working on upcoming projects.

Listen to some of the top new songs in dancehall currently.

Tommy Lee Sparta – “Street Smart”

Tommy Lee Sparta comes through with a new single and accompanying music video, “Street Smart.” The Guzu deejay, who is now sporting a beard, put on a show for his fans at Reggae Sumfest 2023 last weekend, performing the new song. The Poppinz Records-produced single saw Tommy Lee Sparta sending warning shots to his pops, with some fans pointing fingers toward his longtime nemesis Alkaline. The DJuvii-directed cut saw the Mobay artist and the Sparta crew outside with two AMG Mercedes-Benz as he spits the gritty lyrics.

Valiant – “Mad Out”

Valiant keeps up the tempo by dropping new music almost every week. His latest single, “Mad Out,” is already creating waves with a quarter million views on the Now or Never-directed music video. The nearly three minutes cut saw Valiant and his gang on the streets portraying the mentally ill, prompting a few fans to commend him on his acting chops.

Valiant – “Cyah Choose”

Valiant portrays the playboy lifestyle in his new music video “Cyah Choose,” where he has four gorgeous females vying to be his wife. The KhingCam-directed video starts with the dancehall star calling a meeting with the four ladies, where he broke the news to them, resulting in them stepping up the competition. The song was produced by Templeboss Records. “Me want you and You want me but me cyah choose, Why you a text down me phone and a argue,” Valiant sings.

Beenie Man feat. Twinkle Brain – “Happy Life”

Beenie Man sets sail on the ocean with his girlfriend Camille Lee and collaborator Twinkle Brain in their new song “Happy Life.” The dancehall legend celebrates life in the TP Records-produced single, with Twinkle Brain delivering a catchy hook. The song is fitting for the summer mood as dancehall fans flock to parties locally and overseas.

Popcaan feat. Chronic Law – “St Thomas Native”

Although the song was previously released on the Great Is He album, Popcaan and Chronic Law finally dropped off the highly anticipated visual for “St Thomas Native.” The music video showcased the breathtaking St. Thomas scenery from the beach to the green Hillside. The Unruly Boss reflects on his upbringing, from walking miles to school to becoming a global superstar.

“Weed and henny and girl and fire pin, Likkle from this some gyal ah get wiring yea, Gyal see me outside ah mi phone dem dialing yea rich lifestyle ah di Gad dem following, Bad mind dead when me blast off di spaceship (quick),” Popcaan sings.

Spice – “Waka”

Spice levels up with a new banger, “Waka,” sending a stern message to her haters. The Queen of Dancehall has been on a roll this year after getting a new lease of life in the fall of last year after going through a life-changing health scare. Not only is she fully back in all her glory, but she looks better than ever and has been touring and dropping bangers for her fans to listen to.

Alkaline – “Cya Tame”

Alkaline linked up with his go-to producers Autobamb Records and StartOut Records for his latest banger, “Cya Tame.” The Vendetta leader celebrates his greatness and status in dancehall while letting his haters know that he is just getting started. Alkaline recently laid his father to rest in Kingston after the older Bartley passed away last month. The deejay attended the funeral service last weekend, where he appears to be in good spirits.

Pablo YG, Skillibeng – “Galore”

Pablo YG and Skillibeng link up for a gallis anthem titled “Galore.” The track saw a bunch of producers joining forces to craft the masterpiece, including YGF Records, 23 Recordz, Momentum Entertainment, and Spinaz YG Muzik. The Now or Never-directed clip lives up to the song’s theme with plenty of females surrounding the two dancehall deejays.

Pablo YG – “Rich N Richer”

Pablo YG flexes his wealth in the new song “Rich N Richer,” which arrives on Monday. The track was produced by YGF Records, Poppinz Records, and 23Recordz. The black-and-white cut was directed by Damanic. Pablo YG made his Reggae Sumfest debut this year, putting on a show for his fans with performances of his biggest hits, including “Fada Fada,” “Bad Juvi,” and “Booming.”

Nhance – “Mind Set”

Dancehall newcomer Nhance continues his ascension in the genre with his new single “Mind Set.” The motivational single was produced by Stocks An Bondz Recordz, while the video was directed by WVLNTH. “From me born me know say man fi great, Yo cyan destroy a Beenie God create, So me jump up out a bed wash me face, Early fi me blessings and me no plan fi late,” Nhance sing.

Konshens – “Dip Suh”

Konshens dip in his arsenal of hits for his latest single, “Dip Suh,” arrived just in time as the summer grinds on. The song is featured on the Big Bunx Riddim, a production by Zimi Records and Now or Never. The aka.Ruppi-directed video saw Konshens in his element in a tropical setting surrounded by plenty of ladies.